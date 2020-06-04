Music LISTEN: Kane Brown Thanks God Repeatedly for “Worldwide Beautiful” His New Old Song May Be Just What We Need to Shift Our Perspective by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> When Kane Brown sat down with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt to write “Worldwide Beautiful” a year or so ago, he probably had no idea that what would come out of that songwriting session would be such an honest and powerful and poignant way to change the way we all see color. Because a year ago, we didn’t have the escalating racial tensions we do today, after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the February 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery in Atlanta, and so many others who are unjustly victimized just because of the color of their skin. As Brown tweeted just days before he released the new song, “We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace.” We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace ☮️ ❤️ — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) June 1, 2020 And while one song can’t right all the wrongs, it’s a step in the right direction. As is Brown’s commitment to donate the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, that stand against racism and discrimination. “We will leverage our national platform, Agenda for America’s Youth, to effect change and elevate youth voices,” their website says. It wasn’t the first time Brown has done some good for the organization. During his Live Forever tour in 2019, he reserved the spots in his meet and greets for the kids from local Boys & Girls Clubs. “I grew up rough as a child, so what we do instead of doing VIP meet and greets now is we give all of our meet and greets the Boys and Girls Clubs,” he explained. “And they are able to hang out with us and ask me questions, because I share a special bond with these kids and I don’t even get to meet them until the day of the show. It’s amazing just to get to hang out with them.” Releasing this song tonight at 11pm central 12am eastern! I’ve held onto it for a year but feel like it’s needed during this time ❤️ all proceeds are going to the boys and girls club! I love you guys pic.twitter.com/uHfudLeLlN — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) June 3, 2020 “Worldwide Beautiful” lyrics: White churches, black churches Different people, same hearses It’s kinda hard to fight with each other Layin’ down in the ground six under At every show I see my people They ain’t the same but they’re all equal One love, one God, one family You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable We ain’t that different from each other from one to another, I Look around and see worldwide beautiful Thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God Oh, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God Coast to coast, city to city Reach out your hands if you’re with me Still got some work but we still got a dream Every shade, every heart come together and sing Oh, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God (Woo) You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable We ain’t that different from each other from one to another, I look around and see worldwide beautiful One love, one God, one family (One family y’all, come on) One love, one God, one family One love, one God, one family One love, one God, one family (Sing it with me) You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable (We’re not that different) We ain’t that different from each other from one to another, I look around and see worldwide beautiful Look around and see worldwide beautiful (So beautiful) Look around and see worldwide beautiful Worldwide beautiful (Worldwide beautiful) Look around and see worldwide beautiful Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro