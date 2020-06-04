LISTEN: Kane Brown Thanks God Repeatedly for “Worldwide Beautiful”

</noscript> </div>

Because a year ago, we didn’t have the escalating racial tensions we do today, after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the February 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery in Atlanta, and so many others who are unjustly victimized just because of the color of their skin.

As Brown tweeted just days before he released the new song, “We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace.”

We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace ☮️ ❤️ — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) June 1, 2020

And while one song can’t right all the wrongs, it’s a step in the right direction. As is Brown’s commitment to donate the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, that stand against racism and discrimination. “We will leverage our national platform, Agenda for America’s Youth, to effect change and elevate youth voices,” their website says.

It wasn’t the first time Brown has done some good for the organization. During his Live Forever tour in 2019, he reserved the spots in his meet and greets for the kids from local Boys & Girls Clubs. “I grew up rough as a child, so what we do instead of doing VIP meet and greets now is we give all of our meet and greets the Boys and Girls Clubs,” he explained. “And they are able to hang out with us and ask me questions, because I share a special bond with these kids and I don’t even get to meet them until the day of the show. It’s amazing just to get to hang out with them.”

Releasing this song tonight at 11pm central 12am eastern! I’ve held onto it for a year but feel like it’s needed during this time ❤️ all proceeds are going to the boys and girls club! I love you guys pic.twitter.com/uHfudLeLlN — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) June 3, 2020



“Worldwide Beautiful” lyrics:

White churches, black churches

Different people, same hearses

It’s kinda hard to fight with each other

Layin’ down in the ground six under

At every show I see my people

They ain’t the same but they’re all equal

One love, one God, one family

You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white

Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable

We ain’t that different from each other from one to another, I

Look around and see worldwide beautiful

Thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God

Oh, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God

Coast to coast, city to city

Reach out your hands if you’re with me

Still got some work but we still got a dream

Every shade, every heart come together and sing

Oh, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God, thank God (Woo)

You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white

Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable

We ain’t that different from each other from one to another,

I look around and see worldwide beautiful

One love, one God, one family (One family y’all, come on)

One love, one God, one family

One love, one God, one family

One love, one God, one family (Sing it with me)

You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white

Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable (We’re not that different)

We ain’t that different from each other from one to another,

I look around and see worldwide beautiful

Look around and see worldwide beautiful (So beautiful)

Look around and see worldwide beautiful

Worldwide beautiful (Worldwide beautiful)

Look around and see worldwide beautiful