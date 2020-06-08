Gone West Reflect, Literally, on “What Could’ve Been”

Gone West is the country group that keeps on going. Before launching as a band, all four members had established a foothold in the music industry. Colbie Caillat landed a Top 10 pop hit in 2007 with “Bubbly,” which she wrote with Jason Reeves; meanwhile, Justin Kawika Young has secured 10 No. 1 records in Hawaii and Nelly Joy (who is married to Jason Reeves) made a mark at country radio in 2010 with Jane Dear Girls.
Together, their vocal blend and songwriting skills are impressive — an ever-shifting landscape of warm tones and tumultuous relationships. Their debut album, Canyons, arrives on Friday, and knowing that Caillat and Young ended their 10-year romance just a few months ago adds another layer of emotion to its 13 songs.
Watch the video for their breakout country hit, “What Could’ve Been,” and read our interview below the player.