Gone West Reflect, Literally, on “What Could’ve Been”

</noscript> </div>

I remember driving up to this gorgeous property out in the countryside here in Nashville. It was a beautiful hot sunny day in the summer. We had a pretty small crew and everything ran smoothly which is not always the case. We shot this video in an old Victorian house, and out in the front yard/dirt road driveway under this massive tree. Jason and Nelly shot their scenes first. Then Justin and I shot our scenes after. Then the four of us shot our scene together during sunset under the tree outside. It was a great day! — Colbie Caillat

﻿

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video truly paints the picture of “what could’ve been” by using the mirrors to reflect all of the beautiful moments and memories they shared and could have kept having, had they stayed together. It’s powerful to see the lost love staring back at us in the reflection! — Justin Kawika Young

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We hope that this video inspires fans to truly look into the mirror and self-reflect before they give up on a relationship. Also, maybe it will inspire people to reunite and give love a second chance if that’s what their hearts are telling them to do. — Jason Reeves

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing our music come to life visually through Patrick Tracy’s artistic vision really brought another level of excitement to the release of this song. We always knew the song was special, but paired with the video, it’s even more impactful. It made a few of our friends cry the first time that they saw it, which really meant a lot to us. — Nelly Joy