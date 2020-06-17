Music

Brett Young Feels Genuine Love for New “Lady”

"This video was very memorable and different from all others I’ve done," he says.
Father’s Day will take on extra significance for Brett Young this year, as it’s his first one as a new dad. Young and his wife, Taylor, welcomed Presley Elizabeth Young to the world last October. Now, all of those emotions of being first-time parents are wrapped up in his newest single and video, “Lady.”

With the help of a camera, a drone, and one of Young’s closest friends Seth Kupersmith directing, “Lady” captures the intimacy of a family that’s just starting to grow. Enjoy the new video for “Lady,” then read our interview with Brett Young below the player.

