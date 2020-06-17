Brett Young Feels Genuine Love for New “Lady”

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

This video was very memorable and different from all others I’ve done for a few reasons. First, I’ve obviously never had Presley in a music video before. Attempting to shoot a video with a six-month-old is really rolling the dice, but she did great and it was really special to shoot with her and Taylor as a family. We also filmed with social distancing measures in place, so it was just Seth with one camera and a drone. We’re so proud of how it turned out.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think it captures where I am in my life… the next ’chapter.’ I know how blessed I am and it means the world to share that with my fans.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope they can feel the genuine love rooted in this project and that no matter what stage they are in their life, it resonates with them in some way.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Amazing! With Presley growing and changing so quickly these days, it’s really cool to have these special family moments professionally captured on video to have forever. I can’t wait for her to see it one day.