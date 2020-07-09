The ACM Awards Update: Details on the 2020 and 2021 Awards Shows

After the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards planned for April in Las Vegas were postponed at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan was to instead broadcast the show in September. And that’s still the plan. But the ACM announced on Thursday (July 9) their plans for the 2021 awards as well.

Here are the dates you need to know:

September 16, 2020

The 55th Annual ACM Awards will take place in Nashville for the first time in the show’s history, broadcasting from three venues: the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Keith Urban will serve as the host of the night’s festivities, which will broadcast live on CBS and on CBS All Access.

April 18, 2021

The 56th Annual ACM Awards will broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on demand on CBS All Access. According to a press release, the 2021 show will honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in country music and will feature performances, collaborations, surprising moments and more. The 2021 host and performers have not yet been announced.