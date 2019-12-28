Tucker Beathard Shares Photos of His Little Girl Sage

What Happened When He Let Jesus Take the Wheel

In a social media post on Monday evening (July 13), Tucker Beathard shared a piece of his personal life no one really knew about. He has a daughter.

Her name is Sage and she just turned two.

“I don’t usually like posting a lot of real personal life things…but I wanna share this part of my life and testimony that most people probably don’t know,” Beathard wrote on Twitter.

About two and a half years ago — when Beathard was going through some particularly tough times, personally and professionally — he got the call telling him he was going to be a father and that the baby would be born and raised in Seattle. This would’ve been around the same time Beathard was trying to get his full-length debut album Nobody’s Everything released.

“To say I was scared was an understatement. It seemed like everything was kinda falling apart around me…I hit my breaking point and didn’t know what else to do other than finally surrender to Jesus Christ and ask Him to meet me where I was and to take over my life,” he wrote, “and that’s exactly what He did.”

Beathard wished Sage a happy birthday, and said that he hopes she doesn’t raise as much hell as he did growing up.

Beathard has always had a strong faith in God, even though that faith has been tested time and time again. Most recently when his brother Clayton was killed in a stabbing outside of The Dogwood in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. “God sure did get a good one,” Beathard posted shortly after Clayton died in December 2019.