Tucker Beathard Shares Photos of His Little Girl Sage

In a social media post on Monday evening (July 13), Tucker Beathard shared a piece of his personal life no one really knew about. He has a daughter.
Her name is Sage and she just turned two.
“I don’t usually like posting a lot of real personal life things…but I wanna share this part of my life and testimony that most people probably don’t know,” Beathard wrote on Twitter.
About two and a half years ago — when Beathard was going through some particularly tough times, personally and professionally — he got the call telling him he was going to be a father and that the baby would be born and raised in Seattle. This would’ve been around the same time Beathard was trying to get his full-length debut album Nobody’s Everything released.
“To say I was scared was an understatement. It seemed like everything was kinda falling apart around me…I hit my breaking point and didn’t know what else to do other than finally surrender to Jesus Christ and ask Him to meet me where I was and to take over my life,” he wrote, “and that’s exactly what He did.”
Beathard wished Sage a happy birthday, and said that he hopes she doesn’t raise as much hell as he did growing up.
Beathard has always had a strong faith in God, even though that faith has been tested time and time again. Most recently when his brother Clayton was killed in a stabbing outside of The Dogwood in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. “God sure did get a good one,” Beathard posted shortly after Clayton died in December 2019.
View this post on Instagram
On December 21st God sure did get a good one. Anyone who knows Clay knew what kind of light he naturally was in any situation no matter what the circumstances. I’m beyond blessed to have gotten 22 incredible years with him. As heartbreaking and hard this experience has been it has also pushed me and my family to a whole new level of faith and what it means to trust God and what his plan is. Clay was a true warrior for God and his kingdom and to see the legacy he has made and the lives he has changed, including mine, has given me some perspective on what life is really all about at the end of the day. It amazes me to see how Clay already had that perspective… he lived a life here on earth for serving Jesus and had that discernment of right and wrong and the courage to wear his faith on his sleeve. I think God saw the great work he has done and now has rewarded him with a new life in heaven that no one can even fathom how incredible it is, and that thought alone is enough to help me smile in the midst of all this. Clay, I love you and I can’t wait to see you again, and I like to think you looked up to me being your older brother, but the truth is, it’s you who I look up to… I think the matching Bible verse tattoo that we have sums up perfectly how Clay lived and approached his life here on earth… Psalm 27:1 “The Lord is my light and salvation for whom shall I fear, the lord is the stronghold of my life for whom shall I be afraid.”