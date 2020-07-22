Brothers Osborne’s Skeletons Holds the Key to Really Knowing Them

Eager fans of Brothers Osborne will want to stay up “All Night” this fall as the duo plans to release their latest project, Skeletons, on October 9. John and TJ Osborne wrote or co-wrote all 12 songs on the project, which was produced by Jay Joyce. Lead single “All Night” sits at No. 40 on the current Billboard country airplay chart.
In comparison to their first two studio albums, John Osborne stated in release, “If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are. If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it.”