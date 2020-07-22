Brothers Osborne’s Skeletons Holds the Key to Really Knowing Them

Eager fans of Brothers Osborne will want to stay up “All Night” this fall as the duo plans to release their latest project, Skeletons, on October 9. John and TJ Osborne wrote or co-wrote all 12 songs on the project, which was produced by Jay Joyce. Lead single “All Night” sits at No. 40 on the current Billboard country airplay chart.

In comparison to their first two studio albums, John Osborne stated in release, “If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are. If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it.”



Brothers Osborne’s hits include “Stay a Little Longer,” “It Ain’t My Fault,” and “Shoot Me Straight,” as well as “Burning Man,” a duet with Dierks Bentley. The duo issued a concert album, Live at the Ryman, in 2019. Skeletons Track Listing: “Lighten Up”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk) “All Night”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts) “All the Good Ones Are”

(TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman) “I’m Not for Everyone”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby) “Skeletons”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts) “Back on the Bottle”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll) “High Note”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen) “Muskrat Greene”

(John Osborne) “Dead Man’s Curve”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller) “Make It a Good One”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.) “Hatin’ Somebody”

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard) “Old Man’s Boots”

