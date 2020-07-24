Dig Deeper Into Yellowstone Music

For those who like country music with an edge, Yellowstone is a can’t-miss destination. The Paramount series, which simulcasts on CMT on Sunday nights, follow the life of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), a cattle rancher determined to protect his land. Amid this dramatic landscape, music by Americana heroes like Mary Gauthier, Mandolin Orange, and Sturgill Simpson bring emotional heft. (Read more.)

Check out the clips below — a mix of performances and show placements — then dig into six hours of music on the official Yellowstone playlist on Spotify.

Ryan Bingham, “Wolves”

