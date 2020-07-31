LISTEN: Dan + Shay Release “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

</noscript> </div>

On the eve of the song’s release, Dan + Shay tweeted a countdown, at one point asking fans to actually not go to bed. “2 HOURS. Despite what the song title says, please do not go to bed,” they wrote.

2 HOURS. despite what the song title says, please do not go to bed… — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 31, 2020

Full lyrics for “I Should Probably Go to Bed”:



All of my friends finally convinced me to get out of the house

To help me forget, to help me move on

Then I heard you’re back in town

In a crowd of strangers in lovers

Someone told me that you were comin’

So I should probably go to bed (Ah)

I should probably turn off my phone

I should quit while I’m ahead (Ah)

I should probably leave you alone

’Cause I know in the mornin’ (In the mornin’)

I’ll be callin’ (I’ll be callin’)

Sayin’ “sorry” for the things I said

So I, yeah, I should probably go to bed

So I don’t undo the got-over-you

That I took so long to find

’Cause all it would take is seein’ your face and I’d forget

I should probably go to bed (Ah)

I should probably turn off my phone

I should quit while I’m ahead (Ah)

I should probably leave you alone

’Cause I know in the mornin’ (In the mornin’)

I’ll be callin’ (I’ll be callin’)

Sayin’ “sorry” for the things I said

So I, yeah, I should probably go to bed

Before I question my decision

Is it love? I know it isn’t

Now I’m all up in my head again

’Cause I know I don’t have the self-control

To walk away if you walk in

Oh, I know, I know, I know, I know

I should probably go to bed

Ooh, I’m all up in my head (I’m all up in my head)

Ooh, I, I should go to bed (Go to bed)

Ooh, I’m (Go to bed) all up in my head (Go to bed)

Ooh, I, I should go to bed

In a crowd of strangers and lovers

Someone told me that you were comin’

So I should probably go to bed