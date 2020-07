LISTEN: Dan + Shay Release “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

“I Should Probably Go to Bed,” Dan + Shay’s latest single since they released their hit duet with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” (in October 2019) was released on Friday (July 31). The tune was written earlier this year by the duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, along with Sean Douglas and Jason Evigan. And it was produced entirely by Smyers, who played every instrument at his home studio in Nashville.

On the eve of the song’s release, Dan + Shay tweeted a countdown, at one point asking fans to actually not go to bed. “2 HOURS. Despite what the song title says, please do not go to bed,” they wrote.

2 HOURS. despite what the song title says, please do not go to bed… — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 31, 2020

Full lyrics for “I Should Probably Go to Bed”:



All of my friends finally convinced me to get out of the house

To help me forget, to help me move on

Then I heard you’re back in town

In a crowd of strangers in lovers

Someone told me that you were comin’

So I should probably go to bed (Ah)

I should probably turn off my phone

I should quit while I’m ahead (Ah)

I should probably leave you alone

’Cause I know in the mornin’ (In the mornin’)

I’ll be callin’ (I’ll be callin’)

Sayin’ “sorry” for the things I said

So I, yeah, I should probably go to bed

So I don’t undo the got-over-you

That I took so long to find

’Cause all it would take is seein’ your face and I’d forget

I should probably go to bed (Ah)

I should probably turn off my phone

I should quit while I’m ahead (Ah)

I should probably leave you alone

’Cause I know in the mornin’ (In the mornin’)

I’ll be callin’ (I’ll be callin’)

Sayin’ “sorry” for the things I said

So I, yeah, I should probably go to bed

Before I question my decision

Is it love? I know it isn’t

Now I’m all up in my head again

’Cause I know I don’t have the self-control

To walk away if you walk in

Oh, I know, I know, I know, I know

I should probably go to bed

Ooh, I’m all up in my head (I’m all up in my head)

Ooh, I, I should go to bed (Go to bed)

Ooh, I’m (Go to bed) all up in my head (Go to bed)

Ooh, I, I should go to bed

In a crowd of strangers and lovers

Someone told me that you were comin’

So I should probably go to bed