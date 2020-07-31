Music LISTEN: Dan + Shay Release “I Should Probably Go to Bed” See the Vivid New Video Made During the Quarantine by Alison Bonaguro 49m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” Dan + Shay’s latest single since they released their hit duet with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” (in October 2019) was released on Friday (July 31). The tune was written earlier this year by the duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, along with Sean Douglas and Jason Evigan. And it was produced entirely by Smyers, who played every instrument at his home studio in Nashville. On the eve of the song’s release, Dan + Shay tweeted a countdown, at one point asking fans to actually not go to bed. “2 HOURS. Despite what the song title says, please do not go to bed,” they wrote. 2 HOURS. despite what the song title says, please do not go to bed… — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 31, 2020 Full lyrics for “I Should Probably Go to Bed”: All of my friends finally convinced me to get out of the house To help me forget, to help me move on Then I heard you’re back in town In a crowd of strangers in lovers Someone told me that you were comin’ So I should probably go to bed (Ah) I should probably turn off my phone I should quit while I’m ahead (Ah) I should probably leave you alone ’Cause I know in the mornin’ (In the mornin’) I’ll be callin’ (I’ll be callin’) Sayin’ “sorry” for the things I said So I, yeah, I should probably go to bed So I don’t undo the got-over-you That I took so long to find ’Cause all it would take is seein’ your face and I’d forget I should probably go to bed (Ah) I should probably turn off my phone I should quit while I’m ahead (Ah) I should probably leave you alone ’Cause I know in the mornin’ (In the mornin’) I’ll be callin’ (I’ll be callin’) Sayin’ “sorry” for the things I said So I, yeah, I should probably go to bed Before I question my decision Is it love? I know it isn’t Now I’m all up in my head again ’Cause I know I don’t have the self-control To walk away if you walk in Oh, I know, I know, I know, I know I should probably go to bed Ooh, I’m all up in my head (I’m all up in my head) Ooh, I, I should go to bed (Go to bed) Ooh, I’m (Go to bed) all up in my head (Go to bed) Ooh, I, I should go to bed In a crowd of strangers and lovers Someone told me that you were comin’ So I should probably go to bed Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro