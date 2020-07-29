The Stars Are Brightly Shining on Terri Clark’s It’s Christmas… Cheers!

Terri Clark is ready to share her holiday spirit(s) with her first-ever seasonal album, It’s Christmas… Cheers!, set for release on September 25. Produced by Clark, the collection marks her return to Mercury Nashville, where she enjoyed a run of Top 10 country hits ranging from 1995’s “Better Things to Do” to 2005’s “Girls Lie Too.”

It’s Christmas… Cheers! also offers collaborations with friends Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, and Pam Tillis & Suzy Bogguss. The Time Jumpers, the Nashville-based Western swing band, play on all the tracks. Each album will come with a Christmas postcard and the LP will feature holly green vinyl.

Clark stated, “I resisted making and releasing a Christmas album for many years even though I’m a big Christmas person and love the music of the season. It’s been done by the best in so many amazing ways and I wanted to wait until I felt I could make it special, be excited about it, and do it justice in my own way. Having The Time Jumpers to collaborate with and the wonderful guest artists featured — it did just that. I am eager for everyone to hear the record that was almost two years in the making but took 25 years to get around to.”

Track Listing for Terri Clark’s It’s Christmas… Cheers!

1. “Winter Wonderland”

2. “Jingle Bells”

3. “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)”

4. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

5. “Cowboy Christmas” (featuring Ricky Skaggs)

6. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” (with Dierks Bentley)

7. “Silent Night” (featuring Vince Gill)

8. “Up on the Housetop”

9. “Silver Bells” (featuring The Oak Ridge Boys)

10. “Away in a Manager” (with Pam Tillis & Suzy Bogguss)