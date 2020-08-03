CMT After MidNite With Cody Alan Joins American Forces Network

Premiere Networks announced today that CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan is joining the American Forces Network (AFN). Effective August 4, the popular, award-winning country radio show will air weeknights from midnight to 5 a.m. on AFN|Today’s Best Country channel.

Reaching nearly 1,000 U.S. bases globally, as well as 200 U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command ships at sea, CMT After MidNite will launch the partnership with a special week of programming celebrating service men and women stationed around the world, featuring a lineup of stars including Kane Brown and Luke Bryan, Army veteran country star Craig Morgan, and artists supporting the military community.

“We are incredibly humbled by this opportunity to bring a slice of home to our honorable service men and women, their families and civilian personnel,” said Ashlee McDonald, Executive Producer, CMT Radio Programming & Operations. “Thank you, AFN, for inviting us to join the family on your storied airwaves!”

“American Forces Network Radio is proud to bring CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan to our U.S. military serving overseas, and we thank CMT and Premiere Networks for partnering with AFN Radio to ‘serve those that serve,’” said Tom Arnholt, AFN’s Chief of Radio Operations & Programming.

CMT is a longtime partner of organizations dedicated to giving back to military families, including the USO and Operation Homefront. Both CMT and Cody Alan have produced radio and television shows from Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Lewis in Washington, and Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, in addition to USO stops at bases in Korea, Alaska and Bahrain.

Pictured above: Cody Alan, broadcasting near the U.S. 5th Fleet at the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) in Bahrain