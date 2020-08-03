Darius Rucker Soaks Up the Little Moments in “Beers and Sunshine”

Hear his first single since "For the First Time"

If we had a day off, we’d want to spend it with Darius Rucker. In the opening lines of his new single, “Beers and Sunshine,” he’s winding down with golf balls and flip-flops on a South Carolina dock — and it only gets more enticing from there.

Rucker wrote the track over Zoom with producer Ross Copperman and songwriters Josh Osborne and J.T. Harding. It’s his first new single since “For the First Time,” which he released in 2017 and carried to No. 1 the following summer. And while this summer might feel strange to many of us, Rucker is looking on the bright side.





