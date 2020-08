Darius Rucker Soaks Up the Little Moments in “Beers and Sunshine”

If we had a day off, we’d want to spend it with Darius Rucker. In the opening lines of his new single, “Beers and Sunshine,” he’s winding down with golf balls and flip-flops on a South Carolina dock — and it only gets more enticing from there.

Rucker wrote the track over Zoom with producer Ross Copperman and songwriters Josh Osborne and J.T. Harding. It’s his first new single since “For the First Time,” which he released in 2017 and carried to No. 1 the following summer. And while this summer might feel strange to many of us, Rucker is looking on the bright side.



“It’s certainly been a hard year so far with a lot of heaviness around us constantly,” Rucker said in a statement. “Like it says in the song, I don’t know how we fix any of these big, real issues that we’re facing, but while we work through this time I think it’s important that we find the silver lining where we can really enjoy the little moments and the simple joys of time spent together with friends and family.”

Rucker also kicked off the month of August with the announcement that his latest “Darius & Friends” event has raised $255,000 and counting for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, adding to the event’s decade-plus total of more than $2 million.

Fans who missed the 11th annual concert — featuring a ’90s Country theme with friends Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence — can purchase passes to re-watch the stream and continue supporting the fundraising efforts through October 28.