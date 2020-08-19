That Empty Nest: Garth Brooks Is Here For It

Coronavirus or no coronavirus, this time of year can be very bittersweet as parents are sending their kids off to college and/or beyond.
And Garth Brooks knows all about that emotional roller coaster, because his daughters Taylor, August and Allie are all grown and flown. During one of his recent Inside Studio G Facebook chats with his fans, Brooks opened up about the one song of his that gets right to the heart of that feeling.
“Here comes a song, and (Trisha Yearwood) goes, ‘Do not turn this off.’ She took my hand, held it, and it was a song called, ‘Send ‘Em On Down the Road,'” Brooks recalled of a recent moment with his wife. “Sorry about this. I haven’t listened to it since we cut it. I can’t. She made me listen to it. Just cryin’ like a baby.”
Brooks recorded the song — written by prolific hitmakers Marc Beeson and Allen Shamblin — for his 2014 Man Against Machine album.