“Imagine” How a Space Man Would React to Shea Fisher’s New Video

Shea Fisher’s new video is out of this world — or at least part of it is.

Fisher is the daughter of bull riding and bareback riding champion Eddie Fisher and champion barrel racer Joanne Fisher, so she definitely knows what she’s singing about in “Imagine.” With the charisma of a rock star and the sound of a country stylist, she has already attracted interest in her native Australia as well as Nashville. And it looks like the video for “Imagine” has intergalactic appeal, too.

Take a look at “Imagine,” then read our interview with Shea Fisher below the player.



This video was shot in my home country of Australia. We shot the warehouse live performance scenes late at night. The neighbors in the area all ended up turning up to the warehouse — we thought they were going to call the police on us because of the noise, but thank goodness they were happy to just have a great time watching us filming!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This music video is definitely a little out of my comfort zone, but I have always said that it’s good to keep trying new things. I love how fun and unique this video is — and let’s just say this is the first space man I have ever met.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

2020 has been a very interesting year. For me, I am so glad to be able to release a fun new song and video to bring a smile to people’s faces. This song is about finding someone who will step up to the plate and give it all they have in a relationship, and I hope it empowers people to not settle for less than what they deserve.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I still remember seeing the music video for the first time — I can’t lie, I wasn’t sure what to think of my space man while we were filming … but once the video was finished, I loved it. I wanted something fun, out of the ordinary and unique, and I think this video is definitely all three of those things.

Songwriters: Shea Fisher, Anthony Smith; Director: Duncan Toombs