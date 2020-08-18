“Imagine” How a Space Man Would React to Shea Fisher’s New Video

</noscript> </div>

This video was shot in my home country of Australia. We shot the warehouse live performance scenes late at night. The neighbors in the area all ended up turning up to the warehouse — we thought they were going to call the police on us because of the noise, but thank goodness they were happy to just have a great time watching us filming!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This music video is definitely a little out of my comfort zone, but I have always said that it’s good to keep trying new things. I love how fun and unique this video is — and let’s just say this is the first space man I have ever met.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

2020 has been a very interesting year. For me, I am so glad to be able to release a fun new song and video to bring a smile to people’s faces. This song is about finding someone who will step up to the plate and give it all they have in a relationship, and I hope it empowers people to not settle for less than what they deserve.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I still remember seeing the music video for the first time — I can’t lie, I wasn’t sure what to think of my space man while we were filming … but once the video was finished, I loved it. I wanted something fun, out of the ordinary and unique, and I think this video is definitely all three of those things.