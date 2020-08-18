“Imagine” How a Space Man Would React to Shea Fisher’s New Video

Shea Fisher’s new video is out of this world — or at least part of it is.
Fisher is the daughter of bull riding and bareback riding champion Eddie Fisher and champion barrel racer Joanne Fisher, so she definitely knows what she’s singing about in “Imagine.” With the charisma of a rock star and the sound of a country stylist, she has already attracted interest in her native Australia as well as Nashville. And it looks like the video for “Imagine” has intergalactic appeal, too.
Take a look at “Imagine,” then read our interview with Shea Fisher below the player.