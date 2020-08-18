WATCH: Faith Hill Dancing with Tim McGraw at Home

They Damn Sure Do Look Like They're in Love

Tim McGraw’s new album Here on Earth doesn’t come out until Friday (August 21). But that didn’t stop some of his biggest fans from having a release party at home on Monday night.

And his wife Faith Hill planned the whole thing, along with their daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

“The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party. Yeah, I know…..Honestly, it is the truth. We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever,” Hill wrote on Instagram. “An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded. We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget.

“Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the McGraw house of women.”

Hill added that all of them are so proud of McGraw. “He has created a masterpiece,” she said, ending it with

#DamnSureDo.

