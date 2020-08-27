Mitchell Tenpenny Sees Love Shatter in “Broken Up”

</noscript> </div>

It was extremely hot in the warehouse and we had to wear a mask because of Covid so I was sweating so much! But I remember everyone being so nice and on board with the project and it was awesome to work with everyone that understood the concept and what we needed to accomplish that day given the climate we had to work in.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video gives a cinematic element to the song. Justin did an amazing job capturing the pain I was trying to express in the song. Showing a real couple fighting for love.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That we all make mistakes and we need to own up and take accountability for the things we do in life.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It blew me away. I loved it. I was so happy with the actors and how well they portrayed the emotion I wanted to get across. And Justin did such a great job capturing the moments that made me believe every word I was hearing.