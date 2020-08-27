Mitchell Tenpenny Sees Love Shatter in “Broken Up”

Mitchell Tenpenny is delivering another emotional performance in his brand new video, “Broken Up.” He’s also reunited with director Justin Key, who worked with Mitchell on the video for his breakout hit, 2018’s “Drunk Me.”
Key cast a real-life couple in the main roles for “Broken Up,” underscoring the drama of the storyline while still adhering to COVID-19 regulations for film projects in Tennessee. “I think Justin nailed the raw emotions between the characters in the video,” Tennpenny said. “The tension in the fight scene is fierce, just like breakups can be. It’s a great three-minute film.”
Take a look at “Broken Up,” then read our interview with Mitchell Tenpenny below the player.