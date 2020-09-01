When One Door Closes, Another Opens for Kelsea Ballerini

"Something Beautiful Will Undoubtedly Come from the Current Disappointment"

This is not a story about the CMA Awards snubs. This is about what happens after the snub that makes you grow as an artist.

Immediately following the CMA Awards nominations announcement on Tuesday morning (Sept. 1), and Kelsea Ballerini’s name wasn’t on any of the lists, she shared her gut reaction.

“last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always,” Ballerini wrote.

That “homecoming queen?” song she wrote for her 2020 kelsea album ended up being one of her very best. Not necessarily on the charts, but it was certified platinum less than a year after its release. Ballerini co-wrote the song with Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon. And the video brings her story to life so vividly you can almost feel the disappointment she was feeling at the time.



When the video was released, Ballerini told CMT.com that she knows it's okay to not be okay. "It's really about allowing yourself to feel. And that can be happy and that can be sad. Either way, it's okay. For me, being someone who overshares a lot of their life, I do get scared sometimes to maybe show that I'm having a bad day or show that comments hurt my feelings sometimes. Everyone's human," she'd said. "It's important for people to know that we're all allowed to break down, we're allowed to have bad days, and we don't always have thick skin."




