When One Door Closes, Another Opens for Kelsea Ballerini

This is not a story about the CMA Awards snubs. This is about what happens after the snub that makes you grow as an artist.
Immediately following the CMA Awards nominations announcement on Tuesday morning (Sept. 1), and Kelsea Ballerini’s name wasn’t on any of the lists, she shared her gut reaction.
“last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always,” Ballerini wrote.
last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always.
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 1, 2020
That “homecoming queen?” song she wrote for her 2020 kelsea album ended up being one of her very best. Not necessarily on the charts, but it was certified platinum less than a year after its release. Ballerini co-wrote the song with Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon. And the video brings her story to life so vividly you can almost feel the disappointment she was feeling at the time.