Blanco Brown, Known for “The Git Up,” Involved in Serious Crash

Blanco Brown, the artist behind 2019’s worldwide viral smash “The Git Up” and current hit “Just The Way” was involved in a head-on collision Monday night (August 31) near his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to a statement from his label, BBR Music Group, “The accomplished writer, vocalist and Grammy-nominated producer suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas. Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time.”



The singer/songwriter/producer has been working for years behind the scenes with artists like Chris Brown, Pitbull, Fergie and more. But when he released the infectious line-dancing song “The Git Up,” that was all him. He also collaborated with country group Parmalee for “ Just the Way .”

When CMT.com talked with Brown about his video for “The Git Up,” we asked him what he does first thing every morning. “As soon as I open my eyes, I pray. I thank God for that day. Because I don’t know how the day is gonna go, so I pray for positivity that day,” he’d said.

Let’s all do the same for Brown today and throughout his recovery ahead.