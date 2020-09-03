Music

Blanco Brown, Known for “The Git Up,” Involved in Serious Crash

He undergoes 12 hours of surgery to address traumas
Blanco Brown, the artist behind 2019’s worldwide viral smash “The Git Up” and current hit “Just The Way” was involved in a head-on collision Monday night (August 31) near his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to a statement from his label, BBR Music Group, “The accomplished writer, vocalist and Grammy-nominated producer suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas. Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time.”

