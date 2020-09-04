SAVE THE DATE: Alabama to Share the Stage with Martina McBride

It’s still ten months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start planning now to be there when it happens. When two country icons take the stage for real-life, post-COVID shows in Nashville to play their timeless country hits.

Alabama has just announced that Martina McBride will be their very special guest at the band’s rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour shows. The concerts will now be held at the Bridgestone Arena on July 2 and July 3, 2021.

We are very excited to announce that @martinamcbride will be joining the ALABAMA shows on July 2 and July 3, 2021 in Nashville, TN at @BrdgstoneArena 7.2 https://t.co/9dcHdEsy6Z 7.3 https://t.co/TMlMXfX6LM pic.twitter.com/2vEourdDNt — ALABAMA (@TheAlabamaBand) September 2, 2020

Here are a few of our favorite classics from Alabama and McBride.

