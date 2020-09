"This one is for the nights you never want to end," say Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Florida Georgia Line Sing About the Small Town Way of Life in “Long Live”

Country girls, dirt roads, and Walmart parking lots — it’s all a part of the landscape in Florida Georgia Line’s new, feel-good single, “Long Live.” The guys co-wrote the single with Corey Crowder, David Garcia, and Josh Miller, and co-produced it with Crowder.

“Long Live” follows the radio hit “I Love This Country,” which the duo will perform on the ACM Awards on Wednesday, September 16.



“This one is for the nights you never want to end. It’s a celebration of all the good times with great friends and cold drinks,” shares Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We had a lot of fun reminiscing when writing, and hope it takes our fans back too! Kick back with your loved ones, turn it up, and relive some of your glory days while making new memories. Long live!”