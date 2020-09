Dan + Shay are scaling things back in a live recording of “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” filmed at Ocean Way Nashville studio. With Dan Smyers on piano and Shay Mooney on vocals, the emotional performance underscores the narrative of knowing you should stay away from an ex… even though going to bed alone may be the last think you want to do.



Dan + Shay will perform “I Should Probably Go to Bed” on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry during the ACM Awards on Wednesday, September 16. The single follows the smash success of “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with Justin Bieber, which is nominated for ACM Awards in the Song, Video, and Vocal Event categories. Dan + Shay are also nominated for Duo of the Year.

In 2019, after being nominated for six years in a row, Dan + Shay won their first-ever ACM Award for Duo of the Year. They also collected Single and Song of the Year honors for “Tequila.”

On Instagram, they wrote, “surprise! we recorded a broken down live version of i should probably go to bed, and it will be available on all platforms tonight at 11 pm ct. 2020 has been difficult not being able to tour and connect with all of you in person, so we felt like this was the next best thing. hopefully when you listen to it or watch the video, you feel a bit of the magic of a concert. we’ll be chatting on the internet right before the song drops, so let’s pretend it’s a pre-show meet + greet? and don’t worry, we saw your comments a few weeks ago. the acoustic version is coming soon. but for now, we’re really excited about this version, and hope you are too. ❤️”