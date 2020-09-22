Music

This Is What Happens When Reba and Dolly Get Real

Conversations About Retirement Plans, Elvis Presley and Fainting Goats
by 37m ago

This is a must for any and all Reba McEntire fans. She has just unveiled her new Spotify podcast, Living & Learning. And who better to join her on one of her very first episodes than fellow country icon Dolly Parton?

Together with co-host Melissa Peterman, McEntire and Parton share all kinds of sage advice from their years of living and learning both on stage and off.

Embedded from open.spotify.com.