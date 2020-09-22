This Is What Happens When Reba and Dolly Get Real

</noscript> </div>

Here are some highlights from the conversations the women had:

Will they ever retire?

“So, as long as I’m living, I’m a workin’. And like Reba, we’ve talked about retiring. I said, ’What would I do? There’s no way I could retire.’ I’ve always said I want to be just like one of those little fainting goats, you know,” Parton said. “I just always want to be running along and just keel over one day. And just die right in the middle of a song. Hopefully, one that I’ve written.”

What are Parton’s own favorite Dollysims?

“To me, one of the key things is, ’To thine own self be true.’ I learned that years ago, and I think that’s the mistake so many people make. They have too many people coming at ’em from too many directions. So you’ve got to stay focused on who you are. It’s great to have a good spiritual base, if you can, because that kind of keeps you anchored. People who don’t believe in God, they kind of wander around. And even if you don’t believe in God, believe in that higher wisdom in yourself. So just stay true to you, and you’ll be all right,” she said. Others that top her list include:

“Never ignore your roots, your home, or your hair.”

“A loose tongue can lead to broken teeth.”

“Prayer is not a formal affair. It’s more a come as you are.”

“Anyone who says you can’t take it with you has never seen me pack.”

Why did she turn Elvis Presley down?

“That is a true story. It didn’t have anything to do with Elvis. I loved Elvis. But, I already had a number one song, ’I Will Always Love You.’ And that was the most important copyright I had in my publishing company. And so I was so excited, I told everybody. They had called me that Elvis was recording it, and if I wanted to come to the studio. Elvis wanted to meet me and all that. I was so excited that he was going to do it. And the night before the session, (his manager) called me and said, ’You know, we don’t record anything with Elvis unless we have the publishing, or at least half the publishing.’ I said, ’Well, that throws a new light on this. Because I can’t give you half the publishing. I’m gonna leave that to my family. I can’t do that.’ And he said, ’Well, then we can’t do it.’ And I cried all night.”



