"One of Them Girls" becomes his biggest hit.

Lee Brice is savoring one of his career highlights as “One of Them Girls” spends its second week at No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart.

Written by Brice, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley, and Ben Johnson, “One of Them Girls” is the artist’s first multiple-week No. 1 single. The intriguing track will be included on his upcoming album, Hey World, set for release on November 20 on Curb Records.



“One of Them Girls” is also Brice’s third No. 1 single in a row at country radio, following “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Carly Pearce, and “Rumor,” from his 2017 self-titled album.

“Two weeks and still going strong?! Well I guess you know you’re writing with some great songwriters when you get a two-week number one!” he said in a statement. “Thank you, Dallas, Ashley, and Ben…love all y’all! And a massive thank you to everyone at country radio for all their support with this song!”

Brice also revealed plans to launch Pump House Records to develop the career of his longtime friend, Nick Norman. Brice will introduce the rising artist during a Sessions Live special livestream event on Wednesday (October 7). Brice co-produced Norman’s upcoming album with Rob Hatch and Elisha Hoffman.

“I’ve known Nick since we were kids and I’ve always believed in him,” Brice stated. “Our entire team is looking forward to sharing his gritty, soulful sound with not only country fans, but anyone who loves music that comes from the depths of the soul.”