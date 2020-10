What Would 2020 Be Without a Quarantine Video of the Year Award?

In these unprecedented times, country artists have found ways to do some very unprecedented things. And CMT thinks that’s worthy of its own reward.

So this year — and God help us it will only be this year — the 2020 CMT Music Awards will feature a Quarantine Video of the Year Award. The ten nominees are all artists who made videos in unconventional and virtual ways that showcased a whole new side of their artistry.

Here are the nominees:

Brad Paisley “No I In Beer”



Carly Pearce “It Won’t Always Be Like This”Big & Rich “Stay Home”Charlie Worsham ft. Billy Justineau, Molly Tuttle, Rachel Loy, Jillian Jacqueline, Tucker Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne & Sadler Vaden “With A Little Help From My Friends” (Beatles Cover)Dave Haywood (of Lady A) and Kelli Haywood “Just Another Day In Quarantine”

Dolly Parton “When Life Is Good Again”



Granger Smith “DON’T COUGH ON ME!”Luke Combs “Six Feet Apart”Tenille Townes ft. Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick & Caylee Hammack “Lean On Me” (Bill Withers Cover)Thomas Rhett ft. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban “Be A Light” (Fan Video)Beginning Friday (Oct. 16) and until Tuesday, fans can vote for the Quarantine Video Of The Year by swiping up on CMT’s Instagram Story.

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show airs Wednesday (Oct. 21) at 8PM ET/7PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.