How Luke Combs’ Guitar Tech Ended Up with This Songwriting Credit

</noscript> </div>

“’My Kinda Folk’ is an idea that, actually, my guitar tech brought to me,” Combs said in a recent radio interview. “He had started it with my friend Dan Isbell and sent it my way. Him and Dan came out here with one of my utility players, Dustin Nunley, and Ray Fulcher was living down the street at that time so he walked up. The five of us finished the song, and it’s probably one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever done.”

Now that Combs’ deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get has just been released, he also took the time to break down other tracks in his interview with Radio.com:

“Better Together”

