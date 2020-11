He was slated to perform "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce.

Lee Brice has canceled his appearance on the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 11) due to a positive test for Covid-19. He had been scheduled to sing “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce.

For that No. 1 single, Brice and Pearce share CMA nominations in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories.



Brice’s spokesperson told The Associated Press that the singer is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.” Nashville’s ABC-TV affiliate, WKRN, also reported that Brice is isolating at home.

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” said a statement provided by his representative.

In addition, a CMA spokesperson told WKRN that Brice tested positive before taking part in show rehearsals or other events. Country stars will gather with physical distance for the CMA Awards, according to CMA CEO Sarah Trahern, but there will not be an audience.