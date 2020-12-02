Music

Jenny Tolman Could “Invent a T-Shirt” With This Chorus

"I will cherish getting to have a little piece of country music history in my video forever!"
With a sly sense of humor and charisma to spare, Jenny Tolman is making her opinions known about modern society with “Invent a T-Shirt,” but she’s doing it with a wink and a smile… and square dancers. It’s a fun, fast-moving video from the Nashville native who made a name for herself with her 2019 debut album, Welcome to the Neighborhood. And really, who can disagree with its catchy, sing-along chorus?

Watch “Invent a T-Shirt,” then read our interview with Jenny Tolman below the player.

