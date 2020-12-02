Barack Obama Admits Dolly Parton Deserved the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Watch the Former President Telling Stephen Colbert How He Screwed Up

.@BarackObama admits he made a mistake by never giving @DollyParton the Presidential Medal of Freedom. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QyCX0KPu5l — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 1, 2020

Former President Barack Obama was on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Nov. 24, for a lengthy interview about his two terms as the President of the United States, and it is everything you’d expect from a Colbert interview: it’s candid, it’s funny, and it’s packed with questions nobody has thought to ask the former POTUS.

Especially during this :30 clip Colbert shared on Twitter.

Colbert: How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Obama: That’s a mistake. I’m shocked.

Colbert: Looking back on your eight years, you realize that’s the mistake you made?

Obama: Actually, that was a screw up. I’m surprised. I think I had assumed that she already had one. And that was incorrect. She deserves one. I’ll call Biden.

With all that Parton has done for America in her 50 years as a country legend — not just with her music but with her bottomless generous heart — Parton certainly deserves a medal. And if Obama does indeed call President-Elect Joe Biden on her behalf, and makes it happen, it would make sense given the medal’s prestigious history.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy created the medal as a symbol of the highest civilian honor for people who have made “exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” People who currently hold the medal include Elvis Presley, Steven Spielberg, Muhammad Ali, Angela Merkel, Nancy Reagan, Mother Teresa, Billy Graham, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr. and many more.