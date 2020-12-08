Trace Adkins Touches the Heart in “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy”

</noscript> </div>

We started shooting late in the afternoon in hopes of getting a shot of the beautiful Tennessee sunset. It was raining all around us, but not a drop fell on our location.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I love old Westerns, and this song has Western imagery throughout. The directors Andrew Rozario and Mike Stryker had the idea of using the Dailey family to pay homage to the “modern-day” cowboys. Beautiful family and the stars of the video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Not all cowboys ride horses, but all cowboys have heart.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I loved how this video was shot from a technical standpoint, but the Dailey family is what brings life to the video. A real family, facing real-life issues, overcoming each challenge with grit, determination, and a whole lot of love.