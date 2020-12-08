Music

Trace Adkins Touches the Heart in “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy”

"I love old Westerns, and this song has Western imagery throughout," he says.
25m ago

When it comes to heartfelt country songs that resonate, Trace Adkins still stands tall.

In the true-to-life video for “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy,” Adkins shows the viewer that there’s a different kind of hero that deserves our attention, too. In other words, this touching ballad could be considered a tribute to the cowboy who doesn’t ride away. The sweet song comes from the Grand Ole Opry star’s new EP of the same name.

Take a look at “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy,” then read our interview with Trace Adkins below the player.

