Trace Adkins Touches the Heart in “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy”

When it comes to heartfelt country songs that resonate, Trace Adkins still stands tall.
In the true-to-life video for “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy,” Adkins shows the viewer that there’s a different kind of hero that deserves our attention, too. In other words, this touching ballad could be considered a tribute to the cowboy who doesn’t ride away. The sweet song comes from the Grand Ole Opry star’s new EP of the same name.
Take a look at “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy,” then read our interview with Trace Adkins below the player.
