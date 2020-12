"I love old Westerns, and this song has Western imagery throughout," he says.

Trace Adkins Touches the Heart in “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy”

When it comes to heartfelt country songs that resonate, Trace Adkins still stands tall.

In the true-to-life video for “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy,” Adkins shows the viewer that there’s a different kind of hero that deserves our attention, too. In other words, this touching ballad could be considered a tribute to the cowboy who doesn’t ride away. The sweet song comes from the Grand Ole Opry star’s new EP of the same name.

Take a look at “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy,” then read our interview with Trace Adkins below the player.



We started shooting late in the afternoon in hopes of getting a shot of the beautiful Tennessee sunset. It was raining all around us, but not a drop fell on our location.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I love old Westerns, and this song has Western imagery throughout. The directors Andrew Rozario and Mike Stryker had the idea of using the Dailey family to pay homage to the “modern-day” cowboys. Beautiful family and the stars of the video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Not all cowboys ride horses, but all cowboys have heart.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I loved how this video was shot from a technical standpoint, but the Dailey family is what brings life to the video. A real family, facing real-life issues, overcoming each challenge with grit, determination, and a whole lot of love.

Songwriters: Justin Lantz and Stephen Wilson; Directors: Andrew Rozario and Brenna Rozario