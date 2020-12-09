Brit Taylor Shows Traditional Country Fans the Real Me

</noscript> </div>

Probably when I called Dave Brainard — and he didn’t answer. I was like, “Well, crap. Nobody’s going to want to work with me, now that I’m out of a deal.” And he called me back within five minutes, so I couldn’t go too deep into all the negative thoughts. He scheduled a string of co-writes, and that was the moment. I met Dan Auerbach around that time, too, and it was a lot of universal God confirmations of, “You’re OK, it’s going to be OK. You’re still on the right track. I’ve got ya.”

What was it about the video treatment for “Broken Hearts Break” that you liked?

It’s super quirky. (laughs) Old country songs are so sad and mournful that they’re almost hilarious. They’re so pitiful, they’re almost funny. Like those old Buck Owens songs. But I wanted to bring out some of that humor in the midst of this really sad song.

