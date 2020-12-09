Music

Brit Taylor Shows Traditional Country Fans the Real Me

Hear a live version of "Waking Up Ain't Easy"
For fans of traditional country and reflective songwriting, Brit Taylor’s new debut album Real Me is hard to beat.

After a rough patch in 2017 that involved the end of a marriage, losing her home, and concluding a publishing deal, the Eastern Kentucky clawed herself out of a state of depression to seek some new musical collaborators. The decision paid off, as Dave Brainard (who produced Brandy Clark’s 2013 breakout album 12 Stories) came on board, while Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) helped her tap into her true country style as a songwriter.

