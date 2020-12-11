LISTEN: David Nail Releases New EP Bootheel 2020

</noscript> </div>

On what happened to his plans when life got in the way

“So I started 2020 by writing by myself, with the goal of putting this out in March. Then by February I realized March wasn’t gonna happen. And by March I realized the rest of the year might not happen. A lot of my guys were adamant about staying home and I got so discouraged. It became a waiting game, and that classic case of feeling sorry for yourself instead of saying, ’Well I’m gonna be even more creative with all this time on my hands.’ I knew I couldn’t be as ambitious as I’d planned.”



On bringing his son Lawson in on the process

“As long as it feels organic to me, then that’s what I’m gonna do. I felt that calling to gravitate back to my comfort zone of country. So when Lawson does a little speaking part in the beginning of the EP, he introduces it and it’s such a sweet moment, and then closing it with full circle moment.”

On why there’s no title track, yet

“’Bootheel’ is a song that is super bluegrassy. It came out in the middle of the night. It’s ironic, though, because everything else on this EP sounds so different, so ’Bootheel’ didn’t make the cut. If the song ’Bootheel’ comes out it will be on my Bootheel 2021 EP. Which will be more upbeat, happy and positive. Everything happens for a reason.”

On the allure of making bluegrass music

“I learned from the Well Ravens EP that if you trust yourself in the moment, and the sound is something you dig, that forces your gut instinct to come out. Some of the stuff that I was most exited about was some bluegrass stuff. The feel of it was very earthy and very acoustic driven, so I’d envisioned my guitar player being part of that. I was hellbent on exploring things that weren’t piano driven.”



Full Bootheel 2020 track listing:

1. “Prelude”

2. “Roach Motel”

3. “Nobody Knows”

4. “Interlude”

5. “Back Home”

6. “Back Home” (Piano Version)