Country Stars Pour Out Their Hearts Over Charley Pride’s Passing

As the news started to spread on Saturday (Dec. 12) that country music legend Charley Pride, 86, had died due to complications from Covid-19, country artists from every era shared their heartbreak and their memories on social media.

I had the pleasure of meeting Charley Pride when I was playing the @opry. I was in awe of his presence and his talent. So saddened by the news of his passing. He was a true legend and trailblazer. His impact on our genre and generations of artists will never be forgotten. Rip — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) December 12, 2020

What a sweet & legendary man. Whenever he saw you he would offer a smile & tell you your birthday. I don’t know how he remembered, but he always did…I’m so glad I got a few chances to be in the presence of Charley. Rest In Peace & sing with the angels… https://t.co/SOfMJ950sP — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 13, 2020

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. – Dolly (2/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

My heart is so heavy. Charley Pride was an icon a legend and any other word u wanna use for his greatness. He destroyed Barriers and did things that no one had ever done. But today I’m thinking of my friend. Heaven just got one of the finest people I know. I miss and love u CP! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) December 13, 2020

Charley Pride was a hero, and a trailblazer in country music. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Charley loved him. He was truly one of the kindest people I've ever met. I am saddened beyond belief. My heart is with Rozene and the family tonight. — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) December 12, 2020

Heartbreaking. I truly loved my friend, Charley Pride. The world will never be the same. He was one of the very best things that ever happened to country music. I'm all tears tonight. #charleypride #KissAnAngelGoodMorning #ihatecovid19 pic.twitter.com/5iOdJNbDuv — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) December 13, 2020

We lost a great one today. pic.twitter.com/4oeebVsLZU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 12, 2020

It’s such a sad day saying so long to #CharleyPride. I’m just so thankful I got to sing a song with him. That’s where this pic was taken. I also narrated his I’ll Be Me documentary. My heart, my love, my soul… everything goes out to Rozene and the entire Pride family.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/gv6RmTV7y4 — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) December 12, 2020

Charley was a part of my career from the earliest days when I was hanging out with Byron Gallimore at Pride Music Group. Charley was just the nicest man, generous of heart and spirit. So kind. Musically he will always be a legend and one of the country greats. pic.twitter.com/a4sJIbCpmp — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 12, 2020

As a man, he’ll always be an inspiration. He worked hard no matter what obstacle he faced and his willingness to break down racial barriers changed our world for the better. We love you and thank you. Our hearts go out to Rozene and the family. We will miss you Charley. pic.twitter.com/sidAai0vzn — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 12, 2020

I’m very VERY sorry to hear the terrible news about Charley Pride.. Kiss An Angel Good Morning is one of my first memories of country music. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 12, 2020

Your voice. Your humility. The fact that the first time I ever visited the Opry, you were backstage holding court and I was trying not to eavesdrop. pic.twitter.com/1CdgIYRTZz — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 13, 2020

We’re saddened to hear about the loss of the legendary Charley Pride. He was a true gentleman with a kind heart. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. His music has made a huge impact on the three of us and on the world. #CharleyPride pic.twitter.com/Q2g7bu72Zn — The Chicks (@thechicks) December 13, 2020

Charley Pride….your music will always remind me of childhood days with my Grandma. “Kaw-Liga”, “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” & “You’re So Good When You’re Bad”…just to name a few. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/NwZmqjy3pb — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) December 12, 2020

So saddened to hear about the passing of Charley Pride. Prayers for his wife Rozene and his family. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) December 12, 2020

It’s a sad day for American music, baseball, and generations of kids who very much needed a hero. #RIPCharleyPride — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 12, 2020

RIP Charlie Pride. Country music lost one of the greats. Prayers for his family. pic.twitter.com/kx2eARZBhO — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) December 12, 2020

so much to say about Charley Pride. id just encourage everyone to read up on his life & listen to his music today. his entire life is a lesson on how to be. this is 1 of 2 favorite songs of mine that he made famous (the other is “All I Have To Offer You Is Me) Roll On, MS pic.twitter.com/xEeJNDDTTb — Charlie Worsham (@charlieworsham) December 12, 2020

Even Ken Burns, the filmmaker behind the recent PBS documentary miniseries Country Music, was mourning Pride. “Charley Pride was a trail blazer whose remarkable voice & generous spirit broke down barriers in country music just as his hero Jackie Robinson had in baseball,” Burns said in a statement. “His last performance was his hit, ’Kiss an Angel Good Mornin.’ Now he is one.”