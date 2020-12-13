Music

Country Stars Pour Out Their Hearts Over Charley Pride’s Passing

Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton, The Chicks and More Share Their Heartfelt Sorrow
As the news started to spread on Saturday (Dec. 12) that country music legend Charley Pride, 86, had died due to complications from Covid-19, country artists from every era shared their heartbreak and their memories on social media.

Even Ken Burns, the filmmaker behind the recent PBS documentary miniseries Country Music, was mourning Pride. “Charley Pride was a trail blazer whose remarkable voice & generous spirit broke down barriers in country music just as his hero Jackie Robinson had in baseball,” Burns said in a statement. “His last performance was his hit, ’Kiss an Angel Good Mornin.’ Now he is one.”

