Go behind the scenes of the "Go Tell It on the Mountain" studio session.

Before Lee Brice recorded his powerful rendition of “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” he paused for a thoughtful prayer with the studio musicians and crew. That moment of reflection is captured in a behind-the-scenes video for the new holiday release.



Gordon Mote, a gospel recording artist and worship leader, offered these thoughtful words: “Lord, thank you so much for the gift of music that brings us all together. Thank you for what these songs represent — Jesus, the Christ child, which is just the beginning of this amazing story. And the story is continuing. … We’re so grateful for it.”

He added, “We thank you for all these guys, for the studio and for allowing us to do what we love. Bless this and take it where you want it to go. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

The recording of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” follows the back-to-back success of No. 1 singles in 2020: “One of Them Girls” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Carly Pearce. Brice released a new studio album, Hey World, in November.

“I have been wanting to do my own version of one of my favorite Christmas songs!” he stated. “So excited to have been able to do it over this time at home! Hope folks love it as much as I do.”