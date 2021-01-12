Looking Back at When Faith Hill Landed at No. 1 with “It Matters to Me”

</noscript> </div>

Baby, tell me where’d you ever learn

To fight without saying a word

Then waltz back into my life

Like it’s all gonna be alright

Don’t you know how much it hurts?

When we don’t talk, when we don’t touch

When it doesn’t feel like we’re even in love

It matters to me

When I don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do

Don’t know if it really even matters to you

How can I make you see?

It matters to me

Maybe I still don’t understand

The distance between a woman and a man

So tell me how far it is

And how you can love like this

’Cause I’m not sure I can

When we don’t talk, when we don’t touch

When it doesn’t feel like we’re even in love

It matters to me

When I don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do

Don’t know if it really even matters to you

How can I make you see?

It matters to me

Oh, when I don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do

Don’t know if it really even matters to you

How can I make you see?

Oh, it matters to me

Oh, it matters to me

It matters to me