Looking Back at When Faith Hill Landed at No. 1 with “It Matters to Me”

How Has It Been 25 Years Since Her Ballad Blew Us Away?

On January 13, 1996, country’s most promising newcomer — Faith Hill — landed at the top of the country charts with “It Matters to Me.” It was her third trip to the top spot, but her first time with a ballad.

The song, penned by Ed Hill and Mark Sanders, is one of the saddest country songs. All about a couple growing apart and falling out of love, and even worse, how it only matters to one of them. It’s a heartbreaking tale that is sadly a timeless one. But not one that Hill and her husband Tim McGraw can relate to. They were married later that year, on Oct. 6 1996, and have been living happily ever after ever since.

Ron Davis

“It Matters to Me” was released in November 1995 as the title track from Hill’s second album.



Baby, tell me where’d you ever learn

To fight without saying a word

Then waltz back into my life

Like it’s all gonna be alright

Don’t you know how much it hurts?

When we don’t talk, when we don’t touch

When it doesn’t feel like we’re even in love

It matters to me

When I don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do

Don’t know if it really even matters to you

How can I make you see?

It matters to me

Maybe I still don’t understand

The distance between a woman and a man

So tell me how far it is

And how you can love like this

’Cause I’m not sure I can

When we don’t talk, when we don’t touch

When it doesn’t feel like we’re even in love

It matters to me

When I don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do

Don’t know if it really even matters to you

How can I make you see?

It matters to me

Oh, when I don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do

Don’t know if it really even matters to you

How can I make you see?

Oh, it matters to me

Oh, it matters to me

It matters to me