Skyville Live — the Emmy Award-winning music series from Academy and Emmy-Award winning studio Believe Entertainment Group — has just announced a partnership with CMT that will bring ten of its music specials to life in 2021. CMT will host the broadcast premiere of the one-hour specials, all of which were filmed before the Covid-19 pandemic in front of an intimate studio audience at Skyville Live in Nashville.



Skyville Live started out as a small club in Nashville for up-and-coming artists from all genres to showcase their music. And eventually, with the backing of the venue’s owner and a few industry insiders, the shows were live-streamed for the world to see.

In addition to the specials airing on CMT in January and February, more will be added to the schedule later this year, featuring the music and legacies of Emmylou Harris, Cyndi Lauper, the late Gregg Allman, Graham Nash, and a salute to Jerry Lee Lewis.

January 19 at 9:00 p.m. CT

Skyville Live: Kris Kristofferson & Friends

Featuring Brandy Clark, Jason Isbell, Lady A and Raul Malo

February 17 at 9:00 p.m. CT

Skyville Live: Midnight Train to Georgia: Gladys Knight & Guests

Featuring Martina McBride and Estelle