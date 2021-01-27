Loretta Lynn To Mark 50th Anniversary of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” With New Documentary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Loretta Lynn’s signature chart-topping hit from 1970, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which was added by the Library of Congress to the National Recording Registry in 2009. The song, along with Lynn’s 1976 autobiography, inspired the 1980 hit movie Coal Miner’s Daughter, which earned actress Sissy Spacek an Academy Award for her depiction of Lynn.

Lynn is celebrating the anniversary in a big way, having recently announced her upcoming album, Still Woman Enough, featuring collaborations with Reba McEntire, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Carrie Underwood. The 13-song set releases March 19 via Legacy, and also marks Lynn’s 50th studio project (not including her 10 duet collaborations with Conway Twitty).

But that’s not all.

On Feb. 27, PBS will share Lynn’s rags-to-riches story when it premieres the documentary Loretta Lynn: My Story In My Words, which will include both new and archival audio interviews from Lynn, as well as classic performances.

The documentary will examine Lynn’s rural upbringing as one of eight children growing up in a one-room log cabin in eastern Kentucky, her marriage to Doolittle “Mooney” Lynn, and her first radio hit “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.” The documentary also chronicles her journey to becoming one of the most-awarded musicians and songwriters of all time, as well as an icon to women everywhere with songs such as “Fist City,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” and “Don’t Come Home A’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”