Kelsea Ballerini Premieres Unreleased Track “Glad I Didn’t Know”

The "I Hate Love Songs" vocalist gives her fans an unexpected treat on the latest episode of her podcast

While hosting the January 28 edition of her Kelsea Radio Apple Music podcast, country star Kelsea Ballerini finally premiered “Glad I Didn’t Know,” a new track she’s previously teased releasing via social media. The heart-wrenchingly earnest ballad with poignant lyrics was co-written with Hillary Lindsey and Ross Copperman.

“These are all the things I’m glad I didn’t know / that it takes some rain to grow back / had to find out on my own / these are all the things I’m glad nobody told me / I had to let life show me / All the things I’m glad I didn’t know,” Ballerini sings.

Last year saw Ballerini stay both busy and successful despite quarantine. March and September 2020 marked the releases of albums Kelsea and Ballerini, both of which achieved top-10 country chart status. “Hole In The Bottle” — which Ballerini noted was her first-ever “drinking song” — was the top-ten hit yielded from the two releases. The song was later re-released with Shania Twain as a remix, completing its full-year spent on the Billboard charts.

As well, country-pop single “The Other Girl” featured Halsey, and was co-written by “Glad I Didn’t Know” co-writer Ross Copperman. The two women first performed the track on their CMT Crossroads episode last spring. It also cracked the Hot Country Charts’ top 20, plus Billboard’s pop Hot 100. Heading into 2021, Ballerini looks to add to her impressive ten top-40 country chart singles in just over a half-decade of her professional career.

The twelfth edition of her podcast is her “last episode for a little bit” and features artists from her home area of East Tennessee, including Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney, and the Pistol Annies.

To listen to this, and other episodes of Ballerini’s podcast, click here.