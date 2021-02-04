Country Stars Show Support for TJ Osborne Coming Out

“Others will now feel invited to the country music party for the first time. Country music deserves a future even more honest than its past.”

Kacey Musgraves’ quote regarding her friend — and half of brother tandem The Brothers Osborne — TJ Osborne coming out as gay in an interview with TIME on February 3, typifies an incredibly warm and positive response across country music for the platinum-selling artist. As well, Musgraves noted, via Twitter, that she was “overcome with joy” for one of her best friends, whom she characterized as “one of the bravest people [she knows].”

“Love this guy right here. “Happy you are telling your story, dude,” tweeted Dierks Bentley, a collaborator with Brothers Osborne on their 2018 No. 2 Billboard Hot Country Charts hit, “Burning Man.”

Also notable was a tweet from country performer Ty Herndon, who came out in 2014. “Congratulations, TJ Osborne. There is nothing that can compare to living your life openly and authentically, and this will make a difference in the lives of so many. Proud of you, man.”

Fellow country stars Maren Morris, Jordan Davis, Ryan Hurd, Jason Isbell, Chris Young, The Cadillac Three, Carly Pearce, Morgan Evans, Lindsay Ell, Dan + Shay, Cassadee Pope, and many more also celebrated TJ’s public statement.

Most notable though was the message TJ’s brother — and fellow Brothers Osborne member — John posted in a video to his Instagram account:

“He’s taken one of the most important steps of his entire life, and he’s doing it in front of the entire world. He’s always had my support; no matter what, he will continue to have my support. It’s an honor to call him my brother — he’s a beautiful, amazing human being: so talented, so caring, so giving. It’s an honor to have a member of my family be a part of the LGBTQIA community. Proud of you, TJ. Love you, man.”

Before being overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, TJ Osborne took to Instagram and noted, “This story always seemed too mountainous to tell, but now that it’s been told, I am at a loss for words as to how clear the path was all along.”