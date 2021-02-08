WesternBoy Offers Heartfelt “Honesty” In New Video

</noscript> </div>

This family trio—including dad Lance Beavers and his sons Dakota and Dylan—hails from Arizona. Lance serves as the group’s main songwriter, while Dylan’s mandolin runs and tenor harmonies complement younger brother Dakota’s lead vocals and bluesy guitar riffs. The family’s heritage is a blend of Irish, Native American and Spanish, further enriching their unique sound.

Today, the group releases the video for the song “Honesty,” penned by David Bowden (aka Pink Sweat$). Jenny Gill (daughter of country legend Vince Gill) directed the video alongside Matt Moran.

The group told CMT about the making of the video:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

We filmed this at Amy Grant and Vince Gill’s farm, and it was just a perfect setting. The land and the cabins were so beautiful and everyone was so wonderful that we felt blessed just to be there.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Jenny Gill and Matt Moran did an amazing job of weaving the lyrics and video story together in a way that was cohesive and yet natural. Visually, we felt it reflects who we are.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

If there is a special someone you care about, don’t give up easily. Love wins.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Truly grateful. We were so pleased with the way it looked and sounded and couldn’t wait to share it with everyone.