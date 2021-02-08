Miranda Lambert Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident, Cuts Road Trip Short

The best made plans being upset by unexpected occurrences are becoming a story familiar to quarantine for all of us. Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin were recently taking an expected cross-country road trip in “The Sheriff,” Lambert’s Airstream trailer. However, due to an unfortunate hit-and-run accident on Interstate 20 near Atlanta, this ballyhooed journey has been drawn to a sudden close.

Lambert’s grief about the occurrence was noticeable in her post to Instagram.

“Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an a**hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and a semi truck going 70 on I-20 W. It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane.” Her details highlighted that she, her husband, and Delta Dawn — Lambert’s chihuahua-pug mix rescue dog — were all healthy.

“We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage. Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord,” she continued. “But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home. I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am. Especially when we are on the road.”

Though slowed, Lambert appears to have every intention of continuing to successfully push forward in 2021. Foremost, The Sheriff’s been repaired. As well, the video for “Tequila Does” — her latest single from the 2019 studio album Wildcard, has been met with a positive response. Following up on 2020’s massive success of “Bluebird,” Lambert may not be so quick to literally get back on the road, but her path to success looks clearer than ever.