Hoping that their fans gather the message that “true love shines through no matter the circumstance,” Middlefield, Connecticut-raised sister duo Presley & Taylor’slatest video for November-released single “Everybody Sees It.” The power country ballad was the duo’s second release of 2020, following “End of the World.”

The video marks the first time that Presley & Taylor were able to work with CMT Award-winning director Brian Vaughan, whose credits most recently include Gabby Barrett’s 2020 CMT Music Video of the Year nominated clip for “One Of The Good Ones.”

Noting that it took “All of the love and support from our whole team to make this video come to life,” the sisters also noted, “Brian brought this song to life through his direction of this video with an amazing concept and great crew of people. The fight scene at the beginning is what really draws you into the video and sets the scene for the song in a unique way!”

Though both in their early twenties, Presley & Taylor have already had incredibly full careers-to-date. From sharing stages with Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, and Jimmie Allen to touring nationwide, the siblings look to continue the momentum they picked up in 2020 in the new year. Described previously as “whimsical” artists with “God-given harmonies,” their “sisterly bond and eternal friendship” provide a potent combination.

Presley & Taylor excitedly tell CMT that they “could not stop pinching ourselves!” Continuing, the highlight that “Working with Brian was a dream come true, and he did an incredible job bringing our song to life through this video. We just cannot wait for everyone to see it.”