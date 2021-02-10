Luke Combs and Jameson Rodgers Release Video For “Cold Beer Calling My Name”

It’s not just Jimmy Buffett who knows that it’s five o’clock somewhere. “Cold Beer Calling My Name” is the latest video released by top country crooners Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs. Finding the duo crack open a cold one while “being front row at a hillbilly rock show,” the single’s proven popular so far, having 23 million on-demand streams. For the video clip, Rodgers and Combs portray beer delivery drivers ready to clock out and bring a six-pack of beer over to hang out, around a bonfire, with friends.

Regarding how the collaboration came together, the Mississippi-born Rodgers says, “It’s a fun, easy song, and I thought it’d be cool to have someone on it, and at the time I was out with Luke Combs. I asked Luke if he’d like to sing on it. I know he’s a cold beer drinker like myself, ­and luckily it worked out.”

The song was co-written by Rodgers, alongside Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler, and Alysa Vanderheym. The single was released in 2020 and could follow his debut mainstream hit “Some Girls” to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay charts, plus the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100.

As for Luke Combs, this single follows a spectacular 2020, which saw him win both Male Artist and Album of the Year from both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Also notable regarding Combs is his forthcoming appearance — alongside Maren Morris — discussing social accountability in country music at a joint Q&A session on February 17th at 4 PM EST during 2021’s virtual Country Radio Seminar.