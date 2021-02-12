Brandy Clark To Release Deluxe Album On March 5

Clark is known for penning hits including “Mama’s Broken Heart” and “Follow Your Arrow”

Last year, songwriter extraordinaire Brandy Clark—known for co-writing hits including Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow” and Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart”—released her third studio album, Your Life Is A Record.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the project, Clark will release a deluxe version of the album on March 5 via Warner Records.

In addition to the original’s 11 songs, the deluxe version of Your Life Is A Record offers six bonus tracks, such as “Remember Me Beautiful,” a song Clark wrote as part of NPR’s Morning Edition Song Project. The deluxe album features collaborations with Brandi Carlile (“Like Mine” and “Same Devil”) as well as Lindsey Buckingham (“The Past Is The Past”).

The project also offers live renditions of two tracks from the album, “Pawn Shop” and “Who You Thought I Was,” both of which Clark recorded during a live performance at Nashville club 3rd & Lindsley.

Clark will also perform her first ticketed livestream concert on Saturday, March 6, beginning at 7 p.m. CT via Mandolin.

Clark’s album Your Life Is A Record has earned the singer-songwriter two Grammy nominations at the upcoming ceremony, including nods for Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance (“Who You Thought I Was”).

YOUR LIFE IS A RECORD (DELUXE) TRACK LIST

1. I’ll Be the Sad Song

2. Long Walk

3. Love is a Fire

4. Pawn Shop

5. Who You Thought I Was

6. Apologies

7. Bigger Boat (feat. Randy Newman)

8. Bad Car

9. Who Broke Whose Heart

10. Can We Be Strangers

11. The Past is the Past

12. Who You Thought I Was (Live From 3rd & Lindsley)

13. Pawn Shop (Live From 3rd & Lindsley)

14. Remember Me Beautiful

15. Like Mine

16. Same Devil (feat. Brandi Carlile)

17. The Past is the Past (feat. Lindsey Buckingham)