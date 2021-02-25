Music

LOCASH Return With “Beers To Catch Up On,” an Ode to Pop-Up Videos

The duo is turning back the clock to their friendship's early days in the video for their latest single
by 2h ago

Two decades into their brotherly friendship and Nashville’s LOCASH — Chris Lucas and Preston Brust — have conceptually turned back the clock to their friendship’s early days in the video for their latest single, “Beers To Catch Up On.”

