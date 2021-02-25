Zac Brown Band’s Latest Video Is a Tribute to Fathers and Daughters

Zac Brown Band delves into the deep and lasting bond between fathers and daughters in their new music video for “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”

The video, directed by Jocelyn Cooper, is a “love letter to father-daughter pairs everywhere” and opens by depicting a woman in her apartment, looking at a story on her phone about a surge in COVID-19 cases. She sees an old videotape marked “Emma + Dad,” and begins watching old home footage of herself as a child with her father—scenes of them painting her bedroom and playing in a park. Later scenes show her father helping her to pack for college and then walking her down the aisle on her wedding day. The video closes with a bittersweet twist, revealing through a series of text messages between Emma and her mother that Emma’s father apparently passed away too soon.

Still, the video showcases the strength of the father-daughter bond, something that Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown knows well, being a father of five children himself, including four daughters. "As a father to four girls myself, I know firsthand how special the father-daughter bond is," said Brown. "When creating this video, it was important to make something that serves as a reminder of the importance of our loved ones and that through the good times and the bad, a father's love will always endure." The song made its debut last year, when it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart. The band's most recent album, The Owl, was released in 2019 and featured the single "Someone I Used To Know."




