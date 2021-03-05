PREMIERE: Olivia Faye Revels in the Feeling of First Love in “Save My Number” Video

</noscript> </div>

Kentucky native Olivia Faye followed her dreams to Nashville at just 19 to pursue work as a singer and songwriter, and opened shows for Alabama and Phil Vassar along the way.

In her new song, “Save My Number,” Faye revels in the feeling of love at first sight, in a track she penned alongside JT Hodges and Maks Gabriel. The captivating pop confection marks the second single release for Faye this year, following the January release of “Out of my System.” Both are from her new five-song EP, which was produced by Hodges and technical producer Gabriel.

When the time came to make a video for the single, Faye enlisted Sahil Batra to direct, creating a clip filled with images of a Faye and a love interest (played by Corey Brooks, known for his work on Big Brother) on a California beach, surrounded by crashing waves, soft sunset light and romance.

Faye detailed the making of the video for CMT:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I remember what a blast I was having filming this video because I had such an awesome team of people to work with! The weather was beautiful and so was Corey Brooks (my love interest in the video!) We spent the day on location all over Malibu and couldn’t have been a more perfect day. It was fun getting styled by Wildfox Couture, the video’s sponsor.

How does the video bring your song to life?

At the start of my acting and music career I lived between Kentucky, Nashville and Los Angeles for eight years before finally settling in Nashville. So I met several amazing people during all my travels. I wrote this song here in Nashville but thinking back on the nostalgic times under the California sun!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

This video is fun and flirty! Dreaming of fun times and the fleeting encounters we sometimes stumble upon in life! Life is so serious right now during these times and I hope we all remember to believe in love and romance.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was surreal! It brought me right back to all the combined memories of being on the beach in California. It was so fun to see it all beautifully put together. I am so excited to finally share it with the world!