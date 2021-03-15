LISTEN: Chris & Morgane Stapleton Collaborate With Leslie Jordan On New Single

Actor Leslie Jordan’s parlaying his quarantine social media boom into a forthcoming, previously-announced country album, Company’s Comin’ out April 2nd on Platoon Records. Alongside duets with Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, and Ashley McBryde, he also has the single “Farther Along,” where he pairs with Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

Regarding the single, Jordan noted on his Apple Music radio program Hunker Down, “I think it’s so giving of Chris to let Morgan take the lead on this one because she tears it up. A lot of people have recorded [“Farther Along”] over the years, but wait until you hear our version. I sang a little bit, and then I preach in it a little bit. And then, all of a sudden, here [Chris Stapleton] comes, belting out, “Farther along!” I almost wet myself every time I hear it. I’ll run it forward just to that part, listen to it over and over again.”

When not in studio causing Leslie Jordan to burst with joy, Chris and Morgane Stapleton are enjoying the success of their last two duets, "Starting Over" and "When I'm With You," from Chris' critically-acclaimed 2020-released album Starting Over. As well, Chris Stapleton, alongside other country faves Eric Church, Brad Paisley, and LeAnn Rimes, will be performing during a two-hour CBS TV special, A Grammy Salute To The Sounds Of Change — spotlighting the iconic songs that inspired social change and left an everlasting imprint on history — on Wednesday, March 17 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available via live stream and on-demand on Paramount+.




