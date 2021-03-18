Music

CMT Crossroads: Meet Nathaniel Rateliff

The Americana singer joins Margo Price for iconic music series Friday March, 26 at 10p ET on CMT
by 1h ago

Two decades into his performance career, and rural Midwestern singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff has crafted a notable series of releases and performances that identify him as one of Americana’s most earnest and soulful artists. Currently signed to Stax Records, the platinum-selling creator of five number-one Billboard Adult Alternative chart singles as the lead vocalist of Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats is best described as “a wounded prophet and weary seeker with a poetic genius and flickering faith.”

