CMT Crossroads: Meet Nathaniel Rateliff

</noscript> </div>

Quarantine-defined 2020 found Rateliff as busy as ever. He released five singles last year. Notable in that number is “And It’s Still Alright,” the title track from his sixth studio album. It’s described by The Current as a “classic, moving and emotional song that you can hang your hat on,” as part of an album of songs that The Guardian notes, “you can imagine people singing to each other without having the slightest idea what they’re singing, other than it feels so darned right.”

Such glowing praise has been par for the course for Rateliff of late. His crossover acclaim grew due to the 2015 hit “S.O.B.,” which, after a performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, led to the gold-selling status being achieved for his Stax label debut album Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. 2018 recording Tearing at the Seams followed thereafter and featured a deeper exploration into classic soul by the one-time alt-rocking and more plaintive singer-songwriter style artist.