Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Worked on Their Relationship During Quarantine

"You couldn't go anywhere, so you couldn't walk away from the conversation," Brooks explains

While quarantining at home after Trisha Yearwood contracted COVID-19 late last month, her husband, Garth Brooks, notes that they had “hard conversations about their relationship.” The revelation was made during a recent appearance by the “Friends In Low Places” vocalist on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“I think 99.9% of people wouldn’t have done what I [did], but I thought since we’re here, and we ain’t got nowhere to go, let’s just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us, right?” Brooks continues, “It was like living in a little house. You couldn’t go anywhere, so you couldn’t walk away from the conversation. And I thought it was great. I think we came out the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in.”

“If you can talk about the hard stuff, it’s good. And we’re in this for the long haul,” Yearwood added.

"The Queen and I have now tested twice, and officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for," Brooks noted regarding Yearwood now testing COVID-negative. "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together." Regarding more positive topics — like their 2020-released cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born song "Shallow," Yearwood was unsure if Gaga, 34, or Cooper, 46, had heard their take. "As [far as we know], we think they love it," Yearwood said.




