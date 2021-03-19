Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Worked on Their Relationship During Quarantine

While quarantining at home after Trisha Yearwood contracted COVID-19 late last month, her husband, Garth Brooks, notes that they had “hard conversations about their relationship.” The revelation was made during a recent appearance by the “Friends In Low Places” vocalist on The Ellen Degeneres Show.
“I think 99.9% of people wouldn’t have done what I [did], but I thought since we’re here, and we ain’t got nowhere to go, let’s just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us, right?” Brooks continues, “It was like living in a little house. You couldn’t go anywhere, so you couldn’t walk away from the conversation. And I thought it was great. I think we came out the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in.”
“If you can talk about the hard stuff, it’s good. And we’re in this for the long haul,” Yearwood added.