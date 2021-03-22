Premiere: Sunsets, Dirt Roads Bring Revival In Ashley Cooke’s “Sunday Morning Kinda Saturday Night” Video

</noscript> </div>

Ashley Cooke yearns for an emotional re-centering after a bad breakup on her new track, “Sunday Morning Kinda Saturday Night,” which reached the pinnacle of the iTunes Country chart after it was released earlier this month. In the song’s video, directed by Kaiser Cunningham, she skips the rowdy weekend bar scene in favor of soft sunsets and soul-searching drives in old pickup trucks.



I got to talk it out with the man upstairs/about where I’m going in this crash course life, Cooke sings, later adding, Let the FM hymns blow the bench seat speakers/ Let the fireflies and the starlight be my preacher.

The song comes courtesy of newcomer Matt Roy (Chris Janson’s “DONE”) and hitmaker Craig Wiseman (Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” and Kenny Chesney’s “The Good Stuff”).

Cooke recently detailed the making of the video to CMT.com:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Funny story – a bunch of friends drove out to my friend’s farm about 30 minutes out of the city so we could film shots of us hanging at a bonfire (one of my favorite things to do). It rained the few days before the shoot, so it was insanely muddy out by the barn where the fire was. I drive a lifted Jeep Wrangler with trail grapplers, so I was able to cut through the trails easily… but most of my friends that came out were in sudans, sports cars, and small SUVs so most of them got stuck! We were cracking up having to get everyone out of the mud but it honestly made it that much more fun.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The moment I heard “Sunday Morning Kinda Saturday Night” it took me back to my favorite memories in high school— golden hour sunsets, bonfires, mudding, windows down, driving around blasting country, etc. I knew I wanted the video to enhance that reminiscent feeling, so we kept it simple and captured organic moments that felt the most like those memories.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

This song is about needing a relaxing night after trying/failing to party your way over a breakup and this video perfectly encompasses that “Sunday morning” feeling. It’s having genuine conversations with real friends, feeling the warmth of a fire, watching the sunset, taking a drive on some open land, etc. I hope fans watch this video and can put themselves in the nostalgic, relaxing, organic moments.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I loved it because it was so real. I’ve had that Jeep since 2013, I was in jeans and a hoodie (my favorite outfit) running around a field, all of the people that came to the bonfire are good friends of mine and the film crew perfectly captured our fire hang. I absolutely love this video and the way it enhances the feeling when you hear “Sunday Morning Kinda Saturday Night”!