Premiere: Haley Mae Campbell Looks Back as She Moves on in “Growing Up”

Born in New York and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Haley Mae Campbell blends Southern charm with unfiltered lyrics on her latest song, “Growing Up.”

She chased her musical ambitions to Nashville a few years ago and in 2018, she released the EP Lover’s Lottery. Her song “Anything But Yellow” was featured on Spotify’s Hot Country Playlist, which led to more than 2 million streams.

“Growing Up,” which she penned with Liz Longley, is a pleasantly wistful tune that serves as the title track to her recent six-song EP.



Growing up is getting old/wanna feel the way we used to, she sings as she reminisces on the feelings of wonder and invincibility that come with youth, even as she is on the cusp of moving on to bigger and better things. Elsewhere, she recalls hometown moments as she walks the streets of her new city.

Randy Shaffer directed the music video, which features footage of Campbell’s own music-filled childhood, chronicling bedroom guitar sessions and early performances.

Campbell gave CMT an inside look at the making of the video.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I remember being more relaxed than I ever have been before during a video shoot. For the first time, it was just my videographer Randy and I on set, and the ambiance of the performance locations was just so serene and calm. The song is slower and more raw, so I was really able to lean into my emotions and let that feeling be reflected on camera.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video brings my song to life in a way no other has, or probably ever will, because it’s so authentic and real. Using clips from my home videos to show the fans how I got to where I am today was such an incredible experience, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t tear up quite a few times going through all that footage!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that the fans can see their own journey of growing up through mine. We all have unique, completely individual life experiences that have made us the people we are, and will continue to influence and shape who we become. I think it’s so important to stop and appreciate those moments as they happen.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was overwhelming to see the final cut for the first time. Looking back on the timeline your life in less than four minutes time is enough to make anyone emotional! I am so proud of the way this video turned out, and I’m so thankful to the fans and people in my life who have helped make me who I am.